Mirova Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mirova lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $807.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,764. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $813.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $783.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

