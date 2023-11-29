Mirova Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mirova decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,008,000 after acquiring an additional 511,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,009,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $126.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,353. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

