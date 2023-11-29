Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Boosted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in Medpace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $270.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.59. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $287.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,072 shares of company stock worth $110,336,619. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

