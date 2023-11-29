Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of KOSS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $6.85.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
