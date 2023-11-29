Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 89,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Intuit by 4.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 826,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,775,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.04.

Intuit Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $565.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.78. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $571.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

