Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$15.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.28.

INE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,947.06. Insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -423.53%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

