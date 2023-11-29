Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

HEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HEP opened at $21.02 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $121,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

