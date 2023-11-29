Head to Head Comparison: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2.30% 4.85% 2.09% InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48%

Volatility & Risk

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.44 billion 0.59 $709.50 million $0.82 24.89 InnovAge $699.35 million 1.12 -$6.52 million ($0.29) -19.86

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and InnovAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 6 2 0 2.11 InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus price target of $17.85, indicating a potential downside of 12.54%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats InnovAge on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes various health care products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, systems for water treatment, and acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, the company develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.