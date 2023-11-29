Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) & Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Critical Contrast

Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF – Get Free Report) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Lala and Whole Earth Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Grupo Lala alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Lala N/A N/A N/A $1.26 0.67 Whole Earth Brands $538.27 million 0.27 -$58.75 million ($2.17) -1.57

Grupo Lala has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Whole Earth Brands. Whole Earth Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Lala, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Lala 0 0 0 0 N/A Whole Earth Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Lala and Whole Earth Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Whole Earth Brands has a consensus price target of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 109.56%. Given Whole Earth Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whole Earth Brands is more favorable than Grupo Lala.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Lala and Whole Earth Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Lala N/A N/A N/A Whole Earth Brands -16.90% -35.06% -10.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Grupo Lala shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Whole Earth Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Whole Earth Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Grupo Lala

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a food and beverage company in Mexico, Brazil, the United States, and Central America. The company operates through three segments: Milk, Dairy Products, and Beverages and Others. The company offers milks and dairy formulas, yogurt, cheese, cream, butter, probiotic drinks, butter and margarine, flavored milks, cold meats, ice creams, desserts etc., as well as juice and fruit drinks, sausages, mayonnaise, and other products, such as packaging materials.It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Whole Earth Brands

(Get Free Report)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products. It sells products under the Whole Earth, Pure Via, Wholesome, Swerve, Canderel, and Equal brands. This segment offers various sweetener formulations under each brand to address local consumer preferences and price points. The Flavors & Ingredients segment provides functional ingredients with flavoring enhancement, flavor/aftertaste masking, moisturizing, product mouth feel modification, and skin soothing characteristics. This segment also offers licorice-derived products for use in confectionary, food, beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, personal care, and tobacco products applications. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Lala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Lala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.