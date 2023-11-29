Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50 (LON:GV1O)

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Price Performance

Shares of GV1O opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3,500.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.52. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.11).

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Company Profile

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in growth capital, long term renewable energy projects including ground mounted solar, roof mounted solar and small wind sectors. It seeks to invest in projects based in the United Kingdom.

