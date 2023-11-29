Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50 (LON:GV1O)

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Price Performance
Shares of GV1O opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3,500.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.52. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.11).
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Company Profile
