Financial Comparison: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) & Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -9.03% -39.81% -4.20% Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kingstone Companies and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 40.27%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA.

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $130.16 million 0.24 -$22.52 million ($1.22) -2.40 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.72 2.01

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA beats Kingstone Companies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It underwrites its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. It offers motor, accident and health, travel, leisure craft, valuables, liability, commercial, marine/transport, agriculture, natural perils, life, and pet insurance products. The company also provides defined contribution occupational pension schemes for businesses, which include disability pension, spouse/cohabitant pension, and child's pension products. It distributes its products through various distribution channels comprising office channel, call center, Internet, partners, and brokers to private and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a subsidiary of GjensidigeStiftelsen.

