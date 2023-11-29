FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FIH group Trading Up 4.8 %
FIH group stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £27.54 million, a P/E ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.50. FIH group has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.47.
FIH group Company Profile
