FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FIH group Trading Up 4.8 %

FIH group stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £27.54 million, a P/E ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.50. FIH group has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.47.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

