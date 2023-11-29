Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Northland Securities upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESPR opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.30. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

