Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Buys $384,852.60 in Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 168,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $384,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,601,723 shares in the company, valued at $40,131,928.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Shah Capital Management bought 99,219 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $232,172.46.

On Thursday, September 21st, Shah Capital Management purchased 37,258 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $113,264.32.

On Monday, September 18th, Shah Capital Management acquired 74,260 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $227,235.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management bought 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $214,041.52.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Shah Capital Management acquired 39,709 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $123,494.99.

On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,998.86.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Shah Capital Management acquired 34,493 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76.

On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management purchased 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.

Emeren Group Stock Up 4.4 %

SOL stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.07. Emeren Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emeren Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emeren Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 152,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Emeren Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 377.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 452,902 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emeren Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

