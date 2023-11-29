Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Buys $384,852.60 in Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 168,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $384,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,601,723 shares in the company, valued at $40,131,928.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Shah Capital Management bought 99,219 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $232,172.46.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Shah Capital Management purchased 37,258 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $113,264.32.
- On Monday, September 18th, Shah Capital Management acquired 74,260 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $227,235.60.
- On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management bought 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $214,041.52.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Shah Capital Management acquired 39,709 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $123,494.99.
- On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,998.86.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Shah Capital Management acquired 34,493 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76.
- On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management purchased 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.
SOL stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.07. Emeren Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emeren Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 152,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Emeren Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 377.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 452,902 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emeren Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
