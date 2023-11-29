Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $722.70 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,068,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 406,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 324,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 188,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ducommun by 1,421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 123,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

