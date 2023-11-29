Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average is $129.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

