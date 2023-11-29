Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

