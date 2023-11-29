Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $651.29 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $361.62 and a 12 month high of $659.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.64.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

