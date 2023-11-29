Critical Survey: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eastside Distilling and Westrock Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eastside Distilling presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.46%. Westrock Coffee has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.21%. Given Eastside Distilling’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling is more favorable than Westrock Coffee.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -136.37% -16,003.09% -70.12% Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Westrock Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $10.81 million 0.14 -$16.27 million ($16.46) -0.06 Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 0.95 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -12.10

Eastside Distilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastside Distilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Eastside Distilling on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers canning and printing services to the craft beer, cider, and kombucha beverage industries; and digital can printing and co-packing services. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

