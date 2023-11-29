Critical Survey: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and Motorsport Games’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million 2.00 $17.99 million N/A N/A Motorsport Games $10.32 million 0.79 -$35.99 million ($10.80) -0.22

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.28% -10.96% 6.60% Motorsport Games -242.86% -413.29% -107.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MarketWise and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 0 3 0 3.00 Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00

MarketWise presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.47%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketWise beats Motorsport Games on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

