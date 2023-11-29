Critical Review: Camping World (NYSE:CWH) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingsway Financial Services and Camping World, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Camping World 0 1 8 0 2.89

Camping World has a consensus price target of $29.90, indicating a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Camping World’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 16.64% -42.04% -4.33% Camping World 0.23% 19.01% 1.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Camping World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $93.28 million 2.18 $24.72 million N/A N/A Camping World $6.97 billion 0.26 $136.95 million $0.22 97.75

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. 60.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of Camping World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camping World has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camping World beats Kingsway Financial Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and commercial refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Kingsway Search Xcelerator offers outsourced finance and human resources consulting services, including operational accounting, such as bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, and analysis and strategic finance services; technical accounting comprising initial public offerings, SEC reporting, and international consolidation services; human resources, workforce management, and compliance support services; and advisory services. This segment also provides financial executive services for project and interim-staffing engagements; search services for full-time placements; and healthcare staffing services to acute healthcare facilities. The company offers its products and services through credit unions, dealers, homebuilders, and consumers. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel protection and planning; and RV and outdoor related consumer shows, as well as produces various monthly and annual RV focused consumer magazines; and operates the Coast to Coast Club. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

