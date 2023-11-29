Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Sherwin-Williams worth $136,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $273.45 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

