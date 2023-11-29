Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,885 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.36% of Paychex worth $147,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

