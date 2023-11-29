CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

