Cool (CLCO) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cool to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Cool Competitors 15.84% 5.20% 6.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cool and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million $85.74 million N/A Cool Competitors $2.72 billion -$496.50 million 10.23

Analyst Recommendations

Cool’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cool.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cool and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cool Competitors 334 1248 1982 54 2.49

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 25.01%. Given Cool’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cool has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 19.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cool competitors beat Cool on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

