Contrasting Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) & Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) and Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Affimed shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Affimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals and Affimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Affimed 0 1 7 0 2.88

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 587.99%. Affimed has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 949.62%. Given Affimed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Affimed is more favorable than Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affimed has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and Affimed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.48 million N/A N/A Affimed $43.58 million 1.80 -$90.61 million ($0.84) -0.62

Phio Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affimed.

Profitability

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and Affimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -132.45% -105.30% Affimed -638.68% -104.40% -75.85%

Summary

Affimed beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops AFM32, an ICE candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration with Artiva Biotherapeutics to develop the combination of AFM13 with Artiva's AB-101 NK cell therapy; license and strategic collaboration agreement with Roivant Sciences Ltd. to develop and commercialize novel ICE molecules, including AFM32, in oncology; and research collaboration and license agreement with Genentech for the development and commercialization of certain product candidates, which includes novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapeutics to treat multiple cancers. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.