Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lifted by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 219.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 292,914 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $894,000. Puzo Michael J raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

