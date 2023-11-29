Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 23,872 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,872 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.57% of Colliers International Group worth $25,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,104,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,951,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 171,574 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 260.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.13. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. Research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

