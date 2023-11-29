Cibc World Market Inc. Has $36.60 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $36,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

