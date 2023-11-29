Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 153,361 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,361 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

