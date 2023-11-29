Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after buying an additional 166,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,947,000 after buying an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after buying an additional 427,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $105.15.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.