Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 764,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 610,395 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 631,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 588,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

