Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $111.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

