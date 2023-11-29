Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $667,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

WNS opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.