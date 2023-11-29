Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 6.1 %

CWCO opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $38.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

