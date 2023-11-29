Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.17% of Inspired Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 50.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 66.9% in the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 280,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INSE

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.