Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,227,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $115,830. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RGR opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $781.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

