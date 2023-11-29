Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 122.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $2,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,616,000 after buying an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,037,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

