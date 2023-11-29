Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.15% of Hibbett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hibbett news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Hibbett Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $750.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

