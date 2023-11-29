Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,999.14 ($25.25).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRBY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.17) target price on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,750 ($22.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($20.39) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.74) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($98,711.63). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,452.50 ($18.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,446 ($18.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.55). The company has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,738.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,029.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,294.12%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

