Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

