Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.05. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

