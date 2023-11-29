Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 19.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.6% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in American Electric Power by 26.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 832,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,070,000 after acquiring an additional 173,608 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

