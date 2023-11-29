Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

