Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $801,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $461.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.71. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $473.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

