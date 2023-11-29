Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $795,000 Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,483 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

