Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 74 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $475.30 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

