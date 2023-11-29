Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $160.71.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.