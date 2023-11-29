Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,406 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.196 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.