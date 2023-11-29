BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $383,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $245.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.